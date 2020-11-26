Braskem sees $561 mln in new costs at Alagoas mine after ANM decision

Adds details and context

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA said it expected an additional 3 billion reais ($561 million) in costs related to closing down its troubled salt mines in the Brazilian state of Alagoas, following new requirements from a regulatory agency.

Braskem said in a Thursday filing thatBrazilian mining regulator ANM has required the company to take several measures to secure the site of the mines, which damaged a residential neighborhood in the state capital of Maceio.

The latest outlook came just months after the company made an additional 3.3 billion reais of provisions in September to relocate hundreds of families and secure the region, based on the analysis of experts.

Braskem said on Thursday that the new costs would be incurred over three years and the company did not rule out additional provisions in the future regarding the mine.

($1 = 5.3465 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Toby Chopra and Diane Craft)

