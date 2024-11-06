Braskem S.A. Secures Major Hydrocarbon Deal with Petrobras

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.
Braskem S.A. has entered a new contract with Petrobras’ subsidiary, Transpetro, for the purchase of light hydrocarbons from two refineries. This deal, valued at R$3 billion, spans until 2028 and includes updated terms to enhance compliance and technical aspects. The contract aims to ensure a steady supply while adhering to modern regulations.
For further insights into BAK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Phillip Securities Analyst Lifts Meta Price Target on Solid AI Potential
- Insider Trade: Carvana CFO Accumulates Shares Worth $37.7M
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/7/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.