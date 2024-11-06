Braskem S.A. Secures Major Hydrocarbon Deal with Petrobras

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A. has entered a new contract with Petrobras’ subsidiary, Transpetro, for the purchase of light hydrocarbons from two refineries. This deal, valued at R$3 billion, spans until 2028 and includes updated terms to enhance compliance and technical aspects. The contract aims to ensure a steady supply while adhering to modern regulations.

