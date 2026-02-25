Braskem S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:BRKM5) Price Target Decreased by 12.16% to 10.70

The average one-year price target for Braskem S.A. - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:BRKM5) has been revised to R$10.70 / share. This is a decrease of 12.16% from the prior estimate of R$12.18 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$8.08 to a high of R$14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.60% from the latest reported closing price of R$9.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braskem S.A. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKM5 is 0.02%, an increase of 47.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.72% to 6,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,277K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 19.81% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,888K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 928K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares , representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 29.49% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 309K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares , representing an increase of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 9.00% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 167K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

