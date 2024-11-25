Braskem S.A. Appoints New CEO Amid Leadership Changes

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.
Braskem S.A. has appointed Roberto Prisco Paraiso Ramos as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2024, succeeding Roberto Bischoff. The decision was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors during a recent meeting. This leadership change may interest investors as it signals potential shifts in the company’s strategic direction.
