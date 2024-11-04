Braskem S.A. Announces Leadership Transition with New CEO

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A. has announced a leadership change with Roberto Prisco Paraiso Ramos set to take over as CEO from Roberto Bischoff at the end of November 2024. Under Bischoff’s leadership, Braskem achieved significant milestones, including partnerships and operational advancements in the petrochemical sector. Ramos, who brings extensive experience and a strong background in strategic projects, is expected to continue driving the company’s growth.

