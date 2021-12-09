Braskem S.A. (BAK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Braskem S.A. (BAK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 622.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.5, the dividend yield is 46.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAK was $23.5, representing a -12.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.93 and a 183.82% increase over the 52 week low of $8.28.

BAK is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). BAK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.76. Zacks Investment Research reports BAK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 369.48%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bak Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.