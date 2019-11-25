Braskem Idesa brings debut bond in shift from PF debt

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (IFR) - Braskem Idesa has investors full attention in a quiet week for LatAm as it prepares to price a US dollar 10-year non-call five - its debut in this market.

The Mexico-based petrochemical firm - a joint venture between Brazil's Braskem and Mexico's Idesa to develop a polyethylene complex - is looking to raise funding to refinance project debt.

The senior secured deal, rated BB-/BB, is on course to price at a yield 7.5%. That's the tight end of initial price thoughts of mid to high 7% area, but is still a decent concession for a credit that is difficult to comp.

While the JV is majority owned by Braskem - a solid Brazilian investment grade name - it has a 20-year supply contract for ethane with troubled Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex.

"The sponsor helps, but this is not Braskem risk; it's Mexican risk," said a banker.

Either way, the yield provides a decent pick-up to both Pemex and Braskem, which have a 4.5% 2031 and 6.5% 2029 trading respectively at around 4.817% and 6%, according to MarketAxess data.

Other bankers, meanwhile, are looking beyond Pemex for comparables.

"I wouldn't comp against Pemex as Braskem Idesa is better managed," said a second banker, who thought Mexican industrial names like Cydsa and Orbia Advance (formerly Mexichem) might be better comps.

The double B rated Cydsa has a 6.25% 2027 trading at around 6%, while Orbia, rated Baa3/BBB, has a 4% 2027 being quoted at a yield of 3.83%, according to MarketAxess.

Braskem Idesa wins praise from Fitch for its strong competitive position and high market share, and the refinancing of some of its project finance debt should help provide added financial flexibility.

"It is a single asset with really strong cash flows and a take-or-pay contract," said the first banker.

Thanks to its large scale and modern facilities, Braskem Idesa has enjoyed Ebitda margins of 55% and 61% in 2017 and 2018, versus 20%-25% for its peers, according to Fitch.

However, the perceived higher concession on today's bond may reflect some of the risk from Pemex, which is having its own problems and has also only been able to supply on average 70% of its contracted volumes to Idesa Braskem.

As a result, the company has been forced to import ethane from the US market, which could have an impact on margins, though Braskem Idesa is receiving compensation from Pemex for the short fall.

Fitch also expects polyethylene prices to drop this year amid higher capacity and uncertainty over global growth and the US-China trade war.

Yet while the rating agency forecasts net debt to Ebitda at around 6x this year, its sees that declining to below 4x by mid 2021 as the market for polyethylene rebalances.

The new bonds will rank pari passu with its existing project finance debt and carry the same collateral package, according, to Fitch.

Once the project finance loans are fully liquidated the bonds will become senior unsecured, it said.

As of June, it had total debt of Ps49.7bn (US$2.5bn), all project finance related.

"The company is negotiating a portion of this project finance debt in order to gradually migrate to a corporate finance structure," said Fitch.

This is more appropriate for a fully operational company and it should improve financial flexibility in the medium term."

(Reporting By Paul Kilby Editing by Jack Doran)

