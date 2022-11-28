Braskem CEO Simoes to leave the company; Bischoff tapped to replace him

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's Braskem SA BRMK5.SA, Roberto Simoes, is set to leave the petrochemical producer on Jan. 1, 2023, three years after taking office, the company said on Monday.

Controlling shareholder Novonor has tapped Roberto Bischoff as the firm's new CEO, Braskem added in a securities filing, noting that his nomination will now be submitted for board approval.

Bischoff currently serves as CEO of oil and gas firm Ocyan, also controlled by conglomerate Novonor. He had previously worked at Braskem for 40 years until 2019.

Novonor holds 50.1% of Braskem's voting capital, while state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA owns 47%. Both companies, however, have been long hinting at a potential stake sale.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra, Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.