Braskem CEO Simoes to leave the company; Bischoff tapped to replace him

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's Braskem SA BRMK5.SA, Roberto Simoes, is set to leave the petrochemical producer on Jan. 1, 2023, the company said on Monday.

Controlling shareholder Novonor has tapped Roberto Bischoff as the firm's new CEO, Braskem added in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

