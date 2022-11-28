US Markets

Braskem CEO Simoes to leave the company; Bischoff tapped to replace him

November 28, 2022 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's Braskem SA BRMK5.SA, Roberto Simoes, is set to leave the petrochemical producer on Jan. 1, 2023, the company said on Monday.

Controlling shareholder Novonor has tapped Roberto Bischoff as the firm's new CEO, Braskem added in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.