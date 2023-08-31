Braskem (BRKM5) Price Target Decreased by 8.54% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Braskem (BRKM5) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an decrease of 8.54% from the prior estimate of 33.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.46% from the latest reported closing price of 22.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braskem. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 41.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKM5 is 0.13%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.39% to 8,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,888K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,470K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 350K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 51.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 84.36% over the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 262K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 15.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

