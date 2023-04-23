Braskem (BRKM5) Price Target Decreased by 6.21% to 30.80

The average one-year price target for Braskem (BRKM5) has been revised to 30.80 / share. This is an decrease of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 32.84 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.19% from the latest reported closing price of 19.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braskem. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKM5 is 0.09%, a decrease of 21.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 16,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 2,955K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares, representing an increase of 23.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 15.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,888K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 39.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,673K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 7.23% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,470K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

