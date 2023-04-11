Braskem (BRKM5) Price Target Decreased by 6.12% to 32.84

The average one-year price target for Braskem (BRKM5) has been revised to 32.84 / share. This is an decrease of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 34.99 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.05% from the latest reported closing price of 18.87 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 49.73% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLN - First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund holds 180K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 34.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 14.94% over the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 255K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKM5 by 6.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braskem. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKM5 is 0.09%, a decrease of 21.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 16,482K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

