BrasilAgro Reports Strong Earnings and Dividend Payout

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND) has released an update.

BrasilAgro has reported a strong start to the 2024/2025 crop year with a net income of R$97.4 million and a remarkable 166% growth in operational Adjusted EBITDA. The company successfully managed volatility in commodity prices and exchange rates through strategic hedging, and celebrated the sale completion of the Alto Taquari farm, enhancing overall financial performance. BrasilAgro also announced a R$155 million dividend distribution, underscoring its commitment to shareholder value.

For further insights into LND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.