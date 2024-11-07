News & Insights

BrasilAgro Reports Strong Earnings and Dividend Payout

November 07, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND) has released an update.

BrasilAgro has reported a strong start to the 2024/2025 crop year with a net income of R$97.4 million and a remarkable 166% growth in operational Adjusted EBITDA. The company successfully managed volatility in commodity prices and exchange rates through strategic hedging, and celebrated the sale completion of the Alto Taquari farm, enhancing overall financial performance. BrasilAgro also announced a R$155 million dividend distribution, underscoring its commitment to shareholder value.

