BrasilAgro has mixed progress planting soy in top grower Mato Grosso

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian listed farm group BrasilAgro AGRO3.SA has advanced soy planting in some parts of Mato Grosso state but has seen slower progress in others due to irregular rains, an executive said on Tuesday.

The company has managed to sow 90% of its soy fields at the Jataí farm, in the northeast of Brazil's biggest grain state. But in towns like Querencia, in the east, and Comodoro, closer to the western border with Rondonia state, the work has not advanced as quickly, according to management.

BrasilAgro's planting speed disparities highlight how the El Nino weather pattern, which has brought dry weather to Brazil's north and extremely wet conditions in the south, has disrupted sowing work and may continue to do so.

"All forecasts show rainfall slightly below normal in the first 15 days of November," said BrasilAgro's Operations Director Wender Vinhadelli.

The company cultivates around 30,000 hectares (74,131 acres) of soybeans in Mato Grosso, with Jataí accounting for a total of 12,690 hectares.

Average yields at Jataí are expected to reach 62 60-kilo bags per hectare this harvest, helping BrasilAgro reach its goal of producing 248,470 metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/24 harvest, Vinhadelli said.

If confirmed, that would mark a 21% increase for BrasilAgro's output compared to last season.

Given hotter and drier weather at this time in the season, farmers who planted their beans early may have to re-do the work in Mato Grosso, Vinhadelli said.

But this is not the case with BrasilAgro, he noted, adding the company's soy area grew by 14% this year from the last.

Despite the effects of El Nino, most forecasters expect Brazil, the world's biggest soy supplier, will reap a record between 162 and 164 million metric tons of the oilseed in the 2023/24 cycle.

