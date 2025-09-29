BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas - Depositary Receipt (LND) Price Target Decreased by 20.74% to 4.39

The average one-year price target for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:LND) has been revised to $4.39 / share. This is a decrease of 20.74% from the prior estimate of $5.54 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.16 to a high of $4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.76% from the latest reported closing price of $3.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 26.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LND is 0.05%, an increase of 21.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.92% to 1,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 817K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 138K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LND by 79.87% over the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 91K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Windmill Hill Asset Management holds 71K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.