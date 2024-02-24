BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (BOVESPA:AGRO3) Price Target Decreased by 8.38% to 37.08

The average one-year price target for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (BOVESPA:AGRO3) has been revised to 37.08 / share. This is an decrease of 8.38% from the prior estimate of 40.47 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.00 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.36% from the latest reported closing price of 24.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO3 is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 6,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 1,342K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing a decrease of 20.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO3 by 14.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 875K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO3 by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 768K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 599K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO3 by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 589K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

