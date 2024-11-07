News & Insights

BrasilAgro Boosts Crop Output Amid Strategic Adjustments

November 07, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND) has released an update.

BrasilAgro has announced adjustments to its 2024/2025 agricultural operations, increasing the total planted area by 3% and boosting grain and cotton production by 4%, with a significant 39% rise in second-crop corn output. The company has adapted its crop strategy in response to favorable corn prices and weather conditions, enhancing profitability potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

