BrasilAgro Boosts Crop Output Amid Strategic Adjustments

BrasilAgro has announced adjustments to its 2024/2025 agricultural operations, increasing the total planted area by 3% and boosting grain and cotton production by 4%, with a significant 39% rise in second-crop corn output. The company has adapted its crop strategy in response to favorable corn prices and weather conditions, enhancing profitability potential.

