March 16 (Reuters) - Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit said on Thursday it would pause all operations from March 16, and was conducting discussions with potential funding sources and exploring strategic opportunities. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: VIRGIN ORBIT OPERATIONS/ (URGENT)

