Companies
SPCE

Branson's Virgin Orbit to list via SPAC merger at $3.2 bln valuation

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

Virgin Orbit, the small satellite launch service which is a part of billionaire Richard Branson's conglomerate, said on Monday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle in a deal that values it at $3.2 billion.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Virgin Orbit, the small satellite launch service which is a part of billionaire Richard Branson's conglomerate, said on Monday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle in a deal that values it at $3.2 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular