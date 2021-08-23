Branson's Virgin Orbit to list via SPAC merger at $3.2 bln valuation

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Virgin Orbit, the small satellite launch service which is a part of billionaire Richard Branson's conglomerate, said on Monday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle in a deal that values it at $3.2 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.