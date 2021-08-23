Branson's Virgin Orbit to list through SPAC merger at $3.2 bln valuation

Adds PIPE, other details

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Virgin Orbit, the small satellite launch service which is a part of billionaire Richard Branson's conglomerate, said on Monday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle in a deal that values it at $3.2 billion.

The deal with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II NGCA.O also includes a private investment in public equity (PIPE) of $100 million, from parties such as Boeing Co BA.N and AE Industrial Partners.

Firefly, U.S.-New Zealand startup Rocket Lab, and Branson's Virgin Orbit are seen as front-runners in a new breed of firms building miniaturized launch systems to cash in on the exponential growth of compact satellites, expected in the coming years.

Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), use capital they raise through an initial public offering to merge with a private firm and take it public.

Virgin Orbit will list on the Nasdaq, post the closing of the merger, under the ticker symbol "VORB".

