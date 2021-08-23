Companies
NGCA

Branson's Virgin Orbit to list through SPAC merger at $3.2 bln valuation

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Virgin Orbit, the small satellite launch service which is a part of billionaire Richard Branson's conglomerate, said on Monday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle in a deal that values it at $3.2 billion.

Adds PIPE, other details

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Virgin Orbit, the small satellite launch service which is a part of billionaire Richard Branson's conglomerate, said on Monday it is going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle in a deal that values it at $3.2 billion.

The deal with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II NGCA.O also includes a private investment in public equity (PIPE) of $100 million, from parties such as Boeing Co BA.N and AE Industrial Partners.

Firefly, U.S.-New Zealand startup Rocket Lab, and Branson's Virgin Orbit are seen as front-runners in a new breed of firms building miniaturized launch systems to cash in on the exponential growth of compact satellites, expected in the coming years.

Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), use capital they raise through an initial public offering to merge with a private firm and take it public.

Virgin Orbit will list on the Nasdaq, post the closing of the merger, under the ticker symbol "VORB".

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NGCA BA SPCE

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular