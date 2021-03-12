US Markets

Branson's Virgin Orbit hires bankers to go public through a SPAC - WSJ

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GENE BLEVINS

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit has hired bankers to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), while seeking a $3 billion valuation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

March 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit has hired bankers to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), while seeking a $3 billion valuation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular