Branson's Virgin Orbit hires bankers to go public through a SPAC - WSJ

March 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit has hired bankers to go public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), while seeking a $3 billion valuation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

