Branson's Virgin Orbit files its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

April 19, 2023 — 11:03 pm EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Virgin Orbit Holdings and its subsidiaries in the United States filed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc VORB.O filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the satellite launching business struggled to secure long-term funding following a failed launch in January.

