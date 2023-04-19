Branson's Virgin Orbit files its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan

April 19 (Reuters) - Virgin Orbit Holdings and its subsidiaries in the United States filed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc VORB.O filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the satellite launching business struggled to secure long-term funding following a failed launch in January.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

