VORB

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

April 04, 2023 — 01:36 am EDT

By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB.O filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure.

The Long Beach, California-based company lodged the filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware seeking a sale of its assets after announcing the layoff of roughly 85% of its 750 employees last week.

The company listed assets and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million in the filing.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Additional reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

