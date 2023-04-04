Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB.O filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the satellite launch company failed to secure the long-term funding needed to help it recover from a January rocket failure.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Additional reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Joey.Roulette@thomsonreuters.com; 7034696632;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.