Companies

Branson's Virgin Galactic posts quarterly loss of $73 million

Contributor
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, said on Tuesday net losses widened to $73 million in the fourth quarter from $46 million in the year-ago period, in its first financial results as a publicly traded company.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N, said on Tuesday net losses widened to $73 million in the fourth quarter from $46 million in the year-ago period, in its first financial results as a publicly traded company.

The fourth-quarter results come as the money-losing company is aiming for a first flight later this year with Branson on board, while seeking a new source of revenue in thousands of potential space travelers.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular