BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.2, the dividend yield is 7.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWG was $12.2, representing a -5.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.85 and a 16.52% increase over the 52 week low of $10.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWG Dividend History page.

