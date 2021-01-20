BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWG was $12.32, representing a -9.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.60 and a 44.35% increase over the 52 week low of $8.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.