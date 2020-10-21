BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BWG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BWG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.5, the dividend yield is 7.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWG was $11.5, representing a -15.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.60 and a 34.74% increase over the 52 week low of $8.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.