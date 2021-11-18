BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BWG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.45, the dividend yield is 7.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWG was $12.45, representing a -4.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.09 and a 6.63% increase over the 52 week low of $11.68.

BWG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bwg Dividend History page.

