BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BWG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BWG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.52, the dividend yield is 6.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWG was $12.52, representing a -7.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.60 and a 46.69% increase over the 52 week low of $8.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

