BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) Declares $0.08 Dividend

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.92%, the lowest has been 7.19%, and the highest has been 12.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWG is 0.21%, an increase of 32.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.98% to 8,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 1,266K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,129K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWG by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 764K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing a decrease of 104.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWG by 48.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 478K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWG by 75.40% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares, representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWG by 14.07% over the last quarter.

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. offers investors a leveraged global, flexible portfolio that targets sovereign debt of developed and emerging market countries, U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt, mortgage backed securities and currency exposure. The fund seeks current income with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.