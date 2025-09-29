Markets
BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Unit Prices Public Offering Of $300 Mln Of 6.125% Guaranteed Notes Due 2031

September 29, 2025 — 11:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) announced that its operating partnership, Brandywine Operating Partnership L.P., has priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its 6.125% guaranteed notes due 2031. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2026.

The Notes are being offered to investors at a price of 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, from October 3, 2025. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on October 3, 2025.

The company noted that the net proceeds of the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated transaction expenses related to this offering, to be about $296.3 million. The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay our consolidated secured debt and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment, repurchase or other retirement of other indebtedness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.