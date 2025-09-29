Brandywine Realty Trust Unit Prices Public Offering Of $300 Mln Of 6.125% Guaranteed Notes Due 2031

(RTTNews) - Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) announced that its operating partnership, Brandywine Operating Partnership L.P., has priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its 6.125% guaranteed notes due 2031. Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2026.

The Notes are being offered to investors at a price of 100% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, from October 3, 2025. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on October 3, 2025.

The company noted that the net proceeds of the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated transaction expenses related to this offering, to be about $296.3 million. The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay our consolidated secured debt and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment, repurchase or other retirement of other indebtedness.

