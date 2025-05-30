Stocks
BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference

May 30, 2025 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Brandywine Realty Trust executives will present at Nareit's REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on June 4, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust announced that its President and CEO Jerry Sweeney, Executive Vice President and CFO Tom Wirth, and SVP and Chief Accounting Officer Dan Palazzo will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on June 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation is expected to last around 30 minutes and will be available for live streaming as well as on-demand replay until June 13, 2025, on the company's Investor Relations website. Brandywine Realty Trust is a major publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on markets in Philadelphia and Austin, managing a portfolio of 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Brandywine Realty Trust will be represented by key executives at a prominent industry conference, showcasing its leadership and engagement with investors.

  • The company's participation in Nareit’s REITweek 2025 highlights its commitment to transparency and communication with shareholders and potential investors.

  • The accessible live webcast of the presentation allows a broader audience to gain insights into the company's strategy and performance, enhancing stakeholder engagement.

  • Brandywine Realty Trust's substantial portfolio of 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet demonstrates its significant presence in the real estate market, which may attract investor interest.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

When is Brandywine Realty Trust's presentation at REITweek 2025?

Brandywine Realty Trust's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the live webcast of the presentation?

The live webcast of Brandywine's presentation can be accessed through their official website.

Where can I find the replay of the presentation?

The replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Brandywine's website until June 13th.

What does Brandywine Realty Trust specialize in?

Brandywine Realty Trust specializes in owning, developing, leasing, and managing an urban, town center, and transit-oriented portfolio.

How many properties does Brandywine Realty Trust manage?

Brandywine Realty Trust manages a portfolio comprising 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$BDN Insider Trading Activity

$BDN insiders have traded $BDN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GERARD H SWEENEY (President and CEO) purchased 61,576 shares for an estimated $250,614

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $BDN stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that Jerry Sweeney, President & Chief Executive Officer; Tom Wirth, Executive Vice President & CFO; and Dan Palazzo, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference. The analyst-led roundtable presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.



Brandywine’s presentation can be accessed live via webcast

here

and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at

www.brandywinerealty.com

until June 13

th

.





About Brandywine Realty Trust




Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of March 31, 2025. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit

www.brandywinerealty.com

.




Company / Investor Contact:



Tom Wirth


EVP & CFO


610-832-7434



tom.wirth@bdnreit.com



Heather Crowell


Gregory FCA


215-316-6271


heather@gregoryfca.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.