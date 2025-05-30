Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference

Brandywine Realty Trust executives will present at Nareit's REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on June 4, 2025.

Brandywine Realty Trust announced that its President and CEO Jerry Sweeney, Executive Vice President and CFO Tom Wirth, and SVP and Chief Accounting Officer Dan Palazzo will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on June 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation is expected to last around 30 minutes and will be available for live streaming as well as on-demand replay until June 13, 2025, on the company's Investor Relations website. Brandywine Realty Trust is a major publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on markets in Philadelphia and Austin, managing a portfolio of 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of March 31, 2025.

Brandywine Realty Trust will be represented by key executives at a prominent industry conference, showcasing its leadership and engagement with investors.



The company's participation in Nareit’s REITweek 2025 highlights its commitment to transparency and communication with shareholders and potential investors.



The accessible live webcast of the presentation allows a broader audience to gain insights into the company's strategy and performance, enhancing stakeholder engagement.



Brandywine Realty Trust's substantial portfolio of 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet demonstrates its significant presence in the real estate market, which may attract investor interest.

When is Brandywine Realty Trust's presentation at REITweek 2025?

Brandywine Realty Trust's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the live webcast of the presentation?

The live webcast of Brandywine's presentation can be accessed through their official website.

Where can I find the replay of the presentation?

The replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Brandywine's website until June 13th.

What does Brandywine Realty Trust specialize in?

Brandywine Realty Trust specializes in owning, developing, leasing, and managing an urban, town center, and transit-oriented portfolio.

How many properties does Brandywine Realty Trust manage?

Brandywine Realty Trust manages a portfolio comprising 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of March 31, 2025.

$BDN Insider Trading Activity

$BDN insiders have traded $BDN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD H SWEENEY (President and CEO) purchased 61,576 shares for an estimated $250,614

$BDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $BDN stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that Jerry Sweeney, President & Chief Executive Officer; Tom Wirth, Executive Vice President & CFO; and Dan Palazzo, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference. The analyst-led roundtable presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.





About Brandywine Realty Trust









Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of March 31, 2025. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit



www.brandywinerealty.com



Company / Investor Contact:







Tom Wirth





EVP & CFO





610-832-7434







tom.wirth@bdnreit.com







Heather Crowell





Gregory FCA





215-316-6271





heather@gregoryfca.com



