BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST Earnings Preview: Recent $BDN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST ($BDN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $121,896,395 and earnings of -$0.18 per share.
BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YEOMANS CONSULTING GROUP, INC. added 2,967,332 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,617,059
- KAWA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 2,627,351 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,713,165
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 2,374,943 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,299,680
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,854,749 shares (+193.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,386,594
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,528,029 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,556,962
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,459,236 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,171,721
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,261,752 shares (+91.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,065,811
