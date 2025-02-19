Brandywine Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share

Brandywine Realty Trust declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend, payable April 17, 2025, and announced a conference call for earnings.

Brandywine Realty Trust announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on April 17, 2025, to shareholders on record as of April 3, 2025, bringing the annual dividend rate to $0.60 per share. The company will also release its first-quarter earnings after market close on April 22, 2025, followed by a conference call on April 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible via phone and webcast. Brandywine Realty Trust is a major real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a diverse portfolio of properties in Philadelphia and Austin, comprising 126 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of December 31, 2024.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share and OP Unit payable on April 17, 2025 to holders of record on April 3, 2025. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.60 per share.









Conference Call and Audio Webcast









We will release our first quarter earnings after the market close on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and will hold our first quarter conference call on Wednesday April 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link



here



, and you will be provided with dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at



www.brandywinerealty.com



.









About Brandywine Realty Trust









Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 126 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of December 31, 2024. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit



www.brandywinerealty.com



.











Company / Investor Contact:















Tom Wirth





EVP & CFO





610-832-7434







tom.wirth@bdnreit.com



























Heather Crowell





Gregory FCA





215-316-6271







heather@gregoryfca.com

















