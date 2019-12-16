Brandywine Realty Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BDN

In trading on Monday, shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.03, changing hands as high as $15.11 per share. Brandywine Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.32 per share, with $16.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.11.

