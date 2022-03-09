Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.77, changing hands as high as $13.78 per share. Brandywine Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.225 per share, with $15.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.75.

