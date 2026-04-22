Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) reported $127 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114.52 million, representing a surprise of +10.9%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing : $4.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%.

: $4.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.9%. Revenue- Rents : $120.66 million versus $114.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $120.66 million versus $114.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $-0.28 versus $-0.21 estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Brandywine Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Brandywine Realty Trust here>>>

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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