Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Price Target Increased by 6.44% to 5.48

The average one-year price target for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been revised to 5.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.44% from the prior estimate of 5.15 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.59% from the latest reported closing price of 3.74 / share.

Brandywine Realty Trust Declares $0.15 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 4, 2023 received the payment on October 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $3.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.93%, the lowest has been 4.73%, and the highest has been 21.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.97 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -10.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDN is 0.11%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 174,870K shares. The put/call ratio of BDN is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,628K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,141K shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 1,336.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,001K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,505K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,230K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,544K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 20.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,483K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,437K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,709K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares, representing an increase of 26.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 1,260.66% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in office buildings in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned interests in 173 properties containing 24.3 million net rentable square feet.

