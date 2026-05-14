Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Price Target Decreased by 22.58% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been revised to $3.06 / share. This is a decrease of 22.58% from the prior estimate of $3.95 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.32% from the latest reported closing price of $3.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 194 owner(s) or 45.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDN is 0.22%, an increase of 47.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.30% to 150,724K shares. The put/call ratio of BDN is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,732K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,397K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,488K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871K shares , representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,635K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,543K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 63.16% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,556K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares , representing an increase of 46.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 76.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.