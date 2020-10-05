Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2020

Dividends
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BDN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.82, the dividend yield is 7.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDN was $10.82, representing a -33.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.25 and a 44.65% increase over the 52 week low of $7.48.

BDN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.19. Zacks Investment Research reports BDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.68%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BDN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BDN as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 10.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BDN at 3.06%.

