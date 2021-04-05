Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BDN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.21, the dividend yield is 5.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDN was $13.21, representing a -5.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.03 and a 67.43% increase over the 52 week low of $7.89.

BDN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). BDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports BDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.56%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BDN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BDN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BDN at 3.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.