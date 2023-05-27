Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 20.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.96%, the lowest has been 4.23%, and the highest has been 21.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDN is 0.11%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 176,718K shares. The put/call ratio of BDN is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brandywine Realty Trust is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 44.34% from its latest reported closing price of 3.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brandywine Realty Trust is 519MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,505K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,761K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 26.76% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,658K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,768K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,141K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 23.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,437K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,381K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 28.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,484K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in office buildings in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned interests in 173 properties containing 24.3 million net rentable square feet.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.