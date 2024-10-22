Brandywine Realty lowers FY24 FFO view to 89c-92c from 91c-96c

Consensus is for FY24 FFO 92c. The company said, “Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our SEC filings, we are adjusting our 2024 loss per share guidance from (1c)-4c to ($1.01)-(98c) per share and adjusting our 2024 FFO guidance from 91c-96c to 89c-92c per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change.”

