Brandywine Global Investment Management Cuts Stake in Better Choice (BTTR)

Fintel reports that Brandywine Global Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.32MM shares of Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.50MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 392.11% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Better Choice is $3.74. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 392.11% from its latest reported closing price of $0.76.

The projected annual revenue for Better Choice is $68MM, an increase of 21.17%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Better Choice. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTTR is 0.15%, a decrease of 24.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 7,634K shares. The put/call ratio of BTTR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Must Asset Management holds 2,898K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTTR by 63.40% over the last quarter.

Invenire Partners holds 879K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 876K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTTR by 28.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 414K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing an increase of 29.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTTR by 46.88% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 261K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Better Choice Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. The company takes an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position its portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. The company has a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage its established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. Better Choice sells the majority of its dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats.

