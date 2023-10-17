Brands Are Leveraging Sales With in-Store Data. Why Investors Should Care

By Are Traasdahl, CEO and co-founder, Crisp

While the pandemic threw many brands into supply chain chaos, one bright spot emerged: marketing campaign performance visibility. With the explosion of ecommerce buying, much of the data that had been invisible in stores suddenly became visible online. This gave marketers access to a whole new level of granular and real-time insights into campaigns effectiveness using proxy performance metrics such as clickthrough rate and cost per mille (CPM).

But this digital shift left a critical blind spot: in-store performance. Most of the commerce still happens offline. And in that domain, brand marketers have long depended on stale data that creates inefficiencies in both marketing and distribution. Without real-time in-store data, brands often run promotions for products that are no longer on the shelves, or they miss out on an opportunity to support underperforming locations. Plus, they’re limited to digital KPIs like CTRs when what they really care about are sales.

This lack of visibility is coming to an end. Advances in data analytics and technology are powering a new era of collaborative commerce in which brand marketers can see shelf-level inventory data on a daily basis. This empowers brands to collaborate more effectively with retailers, ensuring optimal product distribution and better marketing efficiency. Directing marketing dollars to the ideal locations is especially critical in a tough economy where every brand dollar is precious and retailers are worried about oversupply.

Investors in (Consumer packaged goods) CPG and retail industries will want to pay attention to the forward-thinking companies that are using data to optimize marketing and unlock efficiencies. Here are three specific ways brands and retailers are harnessing in-store data to cut out waste and boost the bottom line.

1. Prioritize Locations That Need Marketing Support

In-store data helps brands identify which locations need inventory and which have products on the shelves. This avoids financial and food waste in multiple ways.

For one, it prevents ad dollars from driving customers to shelves where products are unavailable. Unnecessary marketing campaigns undermine the end user experience, risking a negative association with the brand and retailer. Instead, with data, brands can put marketing dollars to optimal use, driving sales where they’re most needed.

Second, leveraging shelf-level data minimizes food waste by helping brands focus marketing efforts in locations where products are underperforming. This is both an economic and environmental boon, which is especially critical for public companies, whom regulators, investors, and customers are increasingly judging on the strength of their green policies and investments.

2. Measure Real Results, Not Proxy KPIs

Digitalization has provided a torrent of marketing data, and it is no doubt helpful to know which campaigns are generating user attention. But far more important to brands and retailers than attention is revenue, and that’s where in-store data closes the online-to-offline gap.

For example, brands can import stock-keeping unit and store-level data directly into media buying platforms. This allows them to tie campaign performance to incremental changes in sales, not just by store but by product. So, brands can adapt campaigns based on the locations where marketing is driving the greatest impact, but also focus on the products that need attention.

Without this data, brands are left guessing as to which campaigns are driving sales based on proxy metrics. It’s great to know that an Instagram campaign in Boise, Idaho, reached 30,000 consumers or generated an above-average CTR, but these are at best correlated with revenue. With a collaborative commerce model tracking actual sales, marketers can be sure campaigns are driving real results, boosting both efficiency and the top line.

3. Link Channels to Real-World Outcomes

When marketing and store performance data are siloed from one another, it is impossible for brands and retailers to understand how specific channels are driving real-world results. Sure, they can assess whether TikTok campaigns are generating more clicks than, say, Instacart or Amazon video ads. But they can’t answer the most important question: Which of these platforms drives the most sales and where?

With store-level data, marketers can assess the connection between in-store sales lift and exposure to campaigns on specific channels. For example, a water bottle brand might observe that customers exposed to Hulu video ads in each week spent 40% more at the register in their zip code, while Instacart ads drove only a 10% lift. These patterns can then be broken out by zip code, adding an unprecedented layer of precision to channel allocation.

The shift to ecommerce allowed marketers to measure and optimize a far greater portion of their budgets, and that was a step in the right direction. Collaborative commerce, wherein marketers measure not just attention but real-world outcomes, is the next phase in that evolution.

Now, the media halo effect on in-store sales should no longer be assumed; it’s real and observable. That’s good news for marketers, for consumers concerned about food waste, and for investors who want to back companies on the razor thin edge of cost efficiency and sustainability.

About the author:

Are Traasdahl, Founder and CEO of Crisp, brings over 20 years of experience in mobile and digital technology. He previously founded Tapad, a cross-device advertising and content delivery platform, which was acquired by Telenor Group for $360M. Prior to Tapad, he founded Thumbplay, a mobile entertainment service that grew to over $100M in revenue in under three years. Are has been featured in major news publications and recognized with awards such as EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Global Startup Awards™ Founder of the Year. Crisp has been awarded multiple honors, in including Inc. Best Places to Work and the Food Tech 500. LinkedIn.

