Brandon Dixon-James Launches Resilient Wealth Management with LPL Financial Support

Who is Brandon Dixon-James?

Brandon Dixon-James is a financial advisor and founder of Resilient Wealth Management, recently joined LPL Financial to enhance his services.

What is Resilient Wealth Management?

Resilient Wealth Management is a firm founded by Brandon Dixon-James aimed at providing personalized financial guidance to clients, especially those nearing retirement.

Why did Dixon-James choose LPL Financial?

Dixon-James selected LPL Financial for its advanced technology, commitment to communities, and support for financial advisor inclusion programs.

What assets does Brandon Dixon-James serve?

Dixon-James reported managing approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

How does Resilient Wealth Management support clients?

The firm offers personalized, strategic, and empathetic financial advice tailored to individual client goals and circumstances.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $568,300 .

. MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisor Brandon Dixon-James, CFP



®



, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms to launch



Resilient Wealth Management



. He reported serving approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Osaic.





Based in Fresno, Calif., Dixon-James founded Resilient Wealth Management in 2020 with the goal of providing his clients, who are mostly nearing or in retirement, with personalized support and dedicated guidance to help them pursue their fiscal goals. Supported by his team — Director of Client Events and Dixon-James’ wife Nicole James, Operations Associate Edith Corrales and Front Office Representative Amelia Kitchens — Dixon-James takes a holistic approach to wealth management. Through high-touch, high-engagement service, he offers personalized, strategic and empathetic advice tailored to his clients’ individual goals and circumstances.





“Our team seeks to redefine financial relationships by fostering an environment where inclusivity, clarity and dedication promote collaborative growth and help enable financial success,” Dixon-James said. “Just as the name of our firm represents, we believe in walking in lockstep with our clients, helping them navigate financial challenges and surprises and ultimately strengthening their financial well-being and ability to recover from unexpected events.”





Looking for improved technology and the opportunity to provide an elevated client experience, Dixon-James embarked on an extensive due diligence process that led him and his team to LPL.





“Making the move to LPL is an incredible opportunity for me to create the best version of my business,” Dixon-James said. “From LPL’s integrated and



streamlined technology



to the fact that they are self-clearing, everything LPL offers is with advisors in mind. But what solidified my decision to move to LPL is their commitment to the communities they serve and the fact they offer various



Financial Advisor Inclusion programs



, like the Black Financial Advisor Community.”





Outside of the office, Dixon-James enjoys spending time with his wife and two children. Together, they are active in their church and enjoy spending time supporting their children’s interests and sports. Dixon-James also shares a passion for giving back to his surrounding community. He’s an active volunteer in Fresno-area underserved communities and regularly offers financial literacy courses to young people. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and volunteers for the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning.





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome Brandon, Nicole, Edith and Amelia to LPL and congratulate them on this next chapter of their business. LPL is committed to delivering innovative technology and comprehensive business solutions to help advisors differentiate their practices and increase value for their clients. We look forward to supporting Resilient Wealth Management for years to come.”









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.



Resilient Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.





Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated as reported to LPL











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











Tracking #758218



