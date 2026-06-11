Brand Strength, Digital Efforts & Cost Initiatives Aid Carter's Growth

Carter's, Inc. CRI is focused on several strategic initiatives to bolster growth and strengthen its leadership in the children's apparel market. The company continues to invest in its core brands, including Carter's, OshKosh B'gosh and Little Planet. By introducing innovative products, expanding assortments and offering trend-right designs, the company aims to enhance customer engagement and maintain brand relevance.



The company is strengthening its e-commerce and omnichannel capabilities to offer a seamless shopping experience. Investments in digital marketing, personalization and mobile commerce are helping the company deepen customer relationships and drive direct-to-consumer sales. It is also focused on improving store productivity through portfolio optimization, selective store openings and enhanced in-store experiences. These efforts are intended to increase traffic, improve conversion rates and support profitability.



Carter’s delivered strong momentum across its U.S. Retail and International businesses in first-quarter 2026, reflecting healthy consumer demand and improving brand engagement. U.S. Retail net sales increased nearly 13%, driven by comparable sales growth of more than 10%, with strength across stores and e-commerce channels. The Baby assortment remained the primary growth driver, while the Toddler and Kid categories also reflected gains.



Carter’s continues to rely on strategic pricing actions, product innovation and productivity initiatives to help offset tariff-related cost pressures and boost profitability. It continues to balance pricing actions with value-oriented offerings to navigate a tough consumer landscape. Its strong brand equity and broad product range help attract both value-conscious and premium shoppers.



Carter's is also expanding its global presence through wholesale partnerships, licensing arrangements and digital channels in select international markets, creating additional avenues for long-term revenue growth. The company is pursuing productivity initiatives across sourcing, logistics and other operations. Aforesaid factors, along with supply-chain enhancements and cost-control measures, are expected to support earnings growth while increasing operational flexibility.

CRI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Carter’s shares have gained 27% in the past six months against the industry’s 30.2% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, CRI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45X compared with the industry’s average of 20.69X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRI’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year drop of 11%, while that of 2027 shows growth of 5.3%. The company’s EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has moved north in the past 30 days.



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Carter’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

More Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Duluth Holdings Inc. DLTH, which deals in casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Duluth Holdings delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 107.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTH’s current financial-year EPS indicates a decline of 11.6% from the year-ago number.



Columbia Sportswear COLM engages in marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current financial-year EPS is expected to rise 4.6% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, which is a designer and marketer of premium lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 6.3% from the year-ago number.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carter's, Inc. (CRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.