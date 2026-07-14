Brand Strength and Innovation Support Brown-Forman's Expansion

Brown-Forman Corporation’s BF.B emphasis on premiumization and brand-building efforts helps reinforce its position in the global spirits market. The company is investing in its flagship brands, including Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester and Herradura, while expanding its premium and super-premium offerings to capitalize on consumers’ growing preference for high-quality alcoholic beverages.



A key priority is portfolio premiumization and innovation, with continued investment in premium-plus brands and new product launches like flavored whiskey variants, which are generating strong consumer engagement and helping drive incremental growth. Innovation remains a key component of BF.B’s growth strategy. The company regularly introduces new products, flavors and limited-edition offerings while expanding its presence in the fast-growing ready-to-drink category.



Brown-Forman is broadening its portfolio beyond its core whiskey business by expanding its presence in faster-growing categories such as tequila and ready-to-drink cocktails. At the same time, the company is strengthening its digital marketing capabilities and leveraging data analytics and consumer engagement initiatives to deepen brand loyalty and enhance the effectiveness of its marketing efforts.



Brown-Forman remains focused on improving operational efficiency through investments in manufacturing, supply-chain capabilities and productivity initiatives. The company is also advancing its sustainability agenda through responsible sourcing, water conservation, renewable energy adoption and waste-reduction programs, supporting its long-term growth objectives.



Brown-Forman is also pursuing international expansion to diversify its revenue base and capture opportunities in high-growth markets. The company is strengthening its portfolio, improving route-to-market capabilities and driving long-term growth. Such efforts are aimed at attracting younger consumers, broadening its customer base and driving long-term sales growth across its portfolio.

BF.B’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Brown-Forman shares have lost 4.2% in the past six months against the industry’s 5.2% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, BF.B trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3X compared with the industry’s average of 15.86X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BF.B’s fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 11.8% and 1.4%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have been stable in the past 30 days.



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Brown-Forman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

United Natural Foods UNFI, which is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year sales indicates a drop of 2.1% from the prior-year level. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). MED missed the average earnings surprise by a sharp margin in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates decline of 25.9% from the year-ago number.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 9.5% from the prior-year level. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.4%, on average.

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Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.