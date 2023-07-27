Brand spanking new

Imagine trying to initiate an exercise regimen. At first, at least, it can seem a little daunting, huh?

Well, now, say you’re in practice management and thinking about developing a brand, starting with a blank slate. Whoa; you might feel as if you’ve bitten off more than you can…well, you get it.

So, three cheers for the helping hand. The checklist, according to lpl.com, can include choosing a name to coming up with a professional logo. These decisions have long term ramifications, so the pressure can be on.

With that in mind, a few pointers:

Define your value proposition

Pick your DBA name

Develop a logo

Develop a Website

Execute with Consistency

Think about it: It’s a reality in today’s world: you’re a brand – and it’s incumbent upon you to not only develop yours, but market it, and get comfortable while you’re at it, according to hbr.org.

After all, personal branding’s an intentional, strategic practice. You’re defining yourself and putting your value proposition out there.

You can benefit in a host of ways from a potent, well managed personal brand. It bucks up your visibility can help advance your network and reel in newbies.

practice management

market

personal

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.